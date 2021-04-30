North Carolina State freshman Shakeel Moore will enter the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports reported Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard from Greensboro, N.C., averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 18.6 minutes in 25 games (two starts) with the Wolfpack in 2020-21. He led the team with 35 steals and tied for third with 43 assists.
Moore scored in double figures five times, including a season-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in an 81-65 win at Boston College on Feb. 6.
Moore was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, ranked as the nation's No. 24 point guard and the No. 4 overall recruit in North Carolina by 247Sports.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.