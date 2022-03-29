North Carolina State forward Manny Bates plans to enter the transfer portal, 247Sports reported Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11 junior would be the fourth Wolfpack player to put his name in the portal, per the report.

Bates played less than one minute during the 2021-22 season after injuring his shoulder in the opener.

He has averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 54 career games (50 starts).

Forward Jaylon Gibson and guards Cam Hayes and Thomas Allen reportedly have also entered the transfer portal since the end of a disappointing season.

The Wolfpack (11-21) set a school record for losses and finished last in the Atlantic Coast Conference, missing the NCAA Tournament for a fourth straight year.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In