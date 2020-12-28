NBA veteran Nick Young is headed to the Chinese Basketball Association to play with the Zhejiang Lions, The Athletic reported Monday.
Young, 35, has been out of the NBA since a four-game stint with the Denver Nuggets in the 2018-19 season. The No. 16 overall pick by Washington in the 2007 NBA Draft, he played with the Wizards (2001-12), Los Angeles Clippers (2012), Philadelphia 76ers (2012-13), Lakers (2012-17) and Golden State Warriors (2017-18).
He won his only NBA title with the Warriors.
The 6-foot-7 Young, who played at Southern California, has career averages in the NBA of 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
Zhejiang is 9-13 and in 14th place in the 19-team CBA.
