The planned 72-game NBA season will include an All-Star Break without a game, according to a tentative schedule shared by ESPN on Sunday.
The NBA Board of Governors gave final approval Tuesday to the agreement with the players union on a Dec. 22 start date the season, but little else was known.
The ESPN report adds the following to the league calendar:
--March 5-10: All-Star Break (minus an All-Star Game)
--May 16: End of regular season
--May 17-21: Play-in tournament for seeds seven through 10
--May 22: First-round playoffs
--June 7: Conference semifinals
--June 22 Conference finals
--July 8-22: NBA Finals
This proposed schedule does not preclude the possibility of NBA players taking part in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Delayed from this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Games are set to begin on July 23.
With the just-concluded 2019-20 season pushed into October because of COVID-19 pandemic delays, the typical late-October start to a new season had to be scuttled.
The previous regular season was interrupted March 11 due to the pandemic and did not resume until more than four months later at a "bubble" environment near Orlando. The Los Angeles Lakers won the championship on Oct. 11 -- four months later than the season typically ends.
--Field Level Media
