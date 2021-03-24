Major League Baseball will crack down on the use of foreign substances to doctor baseballs this season, according to a memo distributed to all 30 teams and obtained by ESPN.
The league plans to inspect balls taken out of play, analyze spin-rate data and increase monitoring of dugouts and clubhouses, per the report.
The use of substances like pine tar or petroleum jelly can boost the spin rate of a ball when it leaves a pitcher's hand, making it more difficult for a hitter to make solid contact.
According to the memo, a third-party lab will inspect balls taken out of play if they show signs of tampering. Game-day compliance officers will also inspect dugouts, batting cages and bullpens for rules violations and will file daily reports with the league office.
--Field Level Media
