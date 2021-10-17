Sorry, an error occurred.
Major League Baseball will require its clubs to provide housing for their minor league players' housing beginning in 2022, ESPN reported Sunday.
A league spokesperson told ESPN it is finalizing the details of the plan, which is still not formalized.
Minor leaguers have been responsible for their own housing for years. Recently they've spoken up more for themselves as they search for better living conditions and salaries.
MLB raised salaries for minor leaguers this year, but the minimums reportedly still range from $500 a week at Class A to $700 a week at the Triple-A level.
Minor leaguers are not represented by a union, as the MLB Players Association only covers those in the big leagues.
The Houston Astros covered the housing expenses for all of their minor league players in 2021 in a first for the sport.
--Field Level Media
