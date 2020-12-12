The Minnesota Golden Gophers were missing 33 players for Saturday's game at Nebraska, according to the Pioneer Press.

The hardest hit position groups were the offensive and defensive lines.

Multiple starters on the offensive line were unavailable, and Minnesota played with only four defensive tackles and two tight ends, according to the report.

Head coach P.J. Fleck said earlier this week that 20 or more players would be sidelined due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Kickoff for Saturday's contest in Lincoln, Neb., between the Gophers (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) and Cornhuskers (2-4, 2-4) was set for noon ET.

