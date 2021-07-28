Mike D'Antoni is stepping away from his full-time assistant coaching position with the Brooklyn Nets after just one season, ESPN reported Wednesday.
D'Antoni was a finalist for the Portland vacancy and wants to pursue another head coaching post in the future, per the report. It's unclear where D'Antoni might land for the 2021-22 season.
D'Antoni joined the staff of rookie head coach Steve Nash in October 2020, working for the player he coached to two MVP awards with the Phoenix Suns in the mid-2000s.
D'Antoni, 70, owns a 672-527 (.560) record in 16 seasons as a head coach with the Denver Nuggets (1998-99), Suns (2003-08), New York Knicks (2008-12), Lakers (2012-14) and Houston Rockets (2016-20). He was named the NBA Coach of the Year in 2004-05 and 2016-17.
