When Notre Dame announced last month that basketball coach Mike Brey was leaving the program at the end of this season, the headlines read that Brey had chosen to retire.
Not so fast, Brey says.
Stadium reported Monday that Brey told the outlet that his coaching career isn't over.
"Definitely not done coaching," he told Stadium.
What is definite is that Brey is heading into his final month as coach of the Fighting Irish. With a 10-15 record -- 2-12 in the Atlantic Coast Conference -- Notre Dame would need to win the ACC tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament this year.
Brey, who turns 64 next month, has a 482-274 record in his 23rd season in South Bend, Ind., making him the winningest coach in Notre Dame's 119-year basketball history.
In a news release announcing his decision to leave the program, he said both he and the school needed a change.
"It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future," Brey said. "I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created."
He also had a 99-52 record in five seasons at Delaware prior to Notre Dame.
The Irish have six regular-season games left, beginning with Tuesday night's contest at Duke.
