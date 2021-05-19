The New York Mets are recalling right-hander Yennsy Diaz from Triple-A Syracuse, SNY reported Wednesday.
Diaz, 24, was acquired from Toronto on Jan. 27 in the trade that sent left-hander Steven Matz to the Blue Jays.
Working out of the bullpen at Syracuse, Diaz posted a 2.25 ERA in four innings over three appearances.
He pitched in one game for the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks in 2/3 of an inning in a 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 4, 2019.
