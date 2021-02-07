The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning.
The deal reportedly is pending a physical for Almora, who will be the second outfielder of the Chicago Cubs to leave the team this offseason. Kyle Schwarber signed a one-year deal with the Washington Nationals last month.
Known for his defensive play, Almora likely will serve as a complement to right-handed batting Brandon Nimmo with the Mets.
Almora, 26, batted just .167 with one RBI in 28 games last season. He had a career-high 12 homers to go along with 32 RBIs in 130 games in 2019.
Almora is a career .271 hitter with 28 homers and 134 RBIs in 489 career games with the Cubs. He was selected by Chicago with the sixth overall pick of the 2012 draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.