New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, the New York Post reported Sunday.
Syndergaard, who is vaccinated, turned 29 on Sunday.
Syndergaard appeared to confirm the news in a tweet that read "This birthday is so sick."
He had been scheduled to make a second rehab start for Class A Brooklyn on Sunday, continuing his recovery from Tommy John surgery in March 2020.
An All-Star in 2016, Syndergaard has not pitched in the majors since 2019. He has a 1.50 ERA in three minor-league starts this season with St. Lucie and Brooklyn, striking out seven and walking one in six innings.
Syndergaard is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in 119 games (118 starts) since making his debut in 2015. He has struck out 775 batters and walked 166 in 716 innings.
--Field Level Media
