The New York Mets are finalizing a record-setting deal with All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
The five-year, $102 million contract would be the largest ever for a relief pitcher, according to the reports from ESPN and USA Today.
The deal, which comes with a full no-trade clause and includes an option for a sixth year, is pending the results of a physical.
Diaz, 28, finished 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 games in 2022, striking out 118 batters in 62 innings.
The two-time All-Star right-hander is 16-29 with a 2.93 ERA and 205 saves in 404 career relief appearances for the Seattle Mariners (2016-18) and Mets. He led the majors with 57 saves in 2018.
--Field Level Media
