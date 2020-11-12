Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could return to the lineup in Week 11, NFL Network reported.
McCaffrey is out Sunday with a shoulder injury described by Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as an "AC joint issue." He was injured in the second half of the Panthers' loss at Kansas City last week.
Rhule said Wednesday that McCaffrey is "pretty much out this week and we'll see how it looks next week."
McCaffrey went for a second opinion on his shoulder Wednesday.
NFL Network reported Thursday that visit sparked optimism the All-Pro running back could miss only one game with the shoulder problem.
McCaffrey, 24, has rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 149 yards and one score in three games this season.
In 2019, he gained 2,392 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 touchdowns.
The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday and the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
--Field Level Media
