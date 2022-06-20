New York right-hander Max Scherzer will make his first rehab assignment in Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday with an eye toward reportedly returning to the Mets on Sunday in Miami.

The New York Post reported that Scherzer could return against the Marlins this weekend if all goes well Tuesday night.

Scherzer, 37, is expected to throw 60-70 pitches for Binghamton as he rehabs from an oblique injury. Scherzer has been out since May 18. He threw a 50-pitch sim game Thursday.

Sunday marks 5 1/2 weeks since Scherzer strained his oblique, an injury the Mets said at the time would sideline the three-time Cy Young Award winner for 6-8 weeks.

In his first year with the Mets, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA over his first eight starts. Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with New York in free agency last December.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In