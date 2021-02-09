MLB: NLDS-St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves
The Miami Marlins have reached a one-year deal with free-agent outfielder Adam Duvall, MLB Network reported Tuesday.

The deal is worth at least $5 million guaranteed, per the report -- $2 million in 2021, and a $3 million buyout in 2022 if a mutual $7 million option is declined.

The 32-year-old hit .237 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .532 slugging percentage last season with the Atlanta Braves, his third year with the club.

The 2016 All-Star is a career .233 hitter, with 113 home runs and 329 RBIs in seven seasons with the San Francisco Giants (2014), Cincinnati Reds (2015-2018) and Braves (2018-20). His best season came in 2016, when he hit 33 homers and drove in 103 runs for the Reds.

Duvall injured his oblique in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.

