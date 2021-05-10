The Seattle Mariners will promote top prospect Jarred Kelenic on Thursday to make his major league debut, ESPN reported Monday night.
Kelenic, 21, is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He plays center field and bats and throws left-handed.
The New York Mets selected Kelenic in the first round (No. 6 overall) in 2018. That offseason, New York included Kelenic as part of a trade package to the Mariners in exchange for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz.
Kelenic most recently played in 2019, when he hit .291 with 23 homers, 68 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 117 games across three levels of the minor leagues.
The Mariners will start a four-game home series against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.
