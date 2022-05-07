The slumping Seattle Mariners plan to call up right-hander George Kirby, their top pitching prospect, ESPN reported Saturday.

Kirby, 24, was scratched from his planned start for Double-A Arkansas on Saturday.

In five starts in the Texas League this season, Kirby is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings.

He was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft from Elon. MLB.com ranks the Rye, N.Y., native as the No. 30 prospect in baseball.

The Mariners have lost nine of their past 10 games after an 11-6 start to the season. Their pitching staff has a 3.68 ERA, ranking 17th in the majors.

--Field Level Media

