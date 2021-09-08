The Orlando Magic signed free agent guard E'Twaun Moore to a one-year deal worth $2.6 million, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The 32-year-old is expected to provide some veteran experience to the young Magic backcourt.
This will be Moore's second stint in Orlando, having played with the Magic from 2012-14.
Moore averaged 4.9 points in 27 games last season for Phoenix. He started one game. For his career, Moore averages 7.9 points per game in 598 contests (191 starts).
--Field Level Media
