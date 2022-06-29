The Orlando Magic reportedly will not tender a qualifying offer to Mo Bamba by Wednesday's deadline, making the center an unrestricted free agent.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic have interest in bringing back the 7-footer. They are likely to face serious competition for his services, however.

Bamba, 24, set career highs across the board during his fourth season in 2021-22. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 71 games (69 starts), including 20 double-doubles.

Drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in 2018, Bamba has career averages of 7.7 points, 6.1 boards and 1.4 blocks in 226 games (75 starts).

The Magic drafted the 6-foot-10 Paolo Banchero out of Duke with the No. 1 overall pick in this month's draft.

--Field Level Media

