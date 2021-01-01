Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is expected to miss several weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee, ESPN reported Friday.
Okeke suffered the injury Thursday against Philadelphia and left after logging 17 minutes and scoring six points. He did not return to the game.
Okeke, 22, has been averaging 18.2 minutes per game this season, averaging 3.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Okeke is playing in his first season after missing his entire rookie year with the torn ACL he sustained in his final season at Auburn.
--Field Level Media
