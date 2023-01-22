Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will play his first NBA game since 2020 on Monday against the visiting Boston Celtics, The Athletic reported Sunday.
The former lottery pick tore the ACL in his left knee in the NBA bubble at the Disney Sports complex on Aug. 2, 2020, during the COVID-shortened season.
He missed the entirety of the past two seasons rehabilitating the knee. He also sustained a right hamstring injury last year that required surgery 10 months ago.
Isaac, 25, returned to the court in the NBA G League with Orlando's Lakeland (Fla.) affiliate on Jan. 11 and scored 15 points in 15 minutes in a 129-117 win against the Westchester Knicks.
The Magic selected the 6-foot-10 Isaac with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft. He was averaging a career-best 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season when he incurred the injury.
In 136 games (106 starts) for the Magic, Isaac has averages of 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
