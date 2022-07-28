Englishman Luke Donald will reportedly be named captain of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, replacing LIV Golf Series defector Henrik Stenson of Sweden.
Stenson was stripped of his captaincy last week after he opted to jump to the lucrative but controversial Saudi-funded rival of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
Donald, 44, is a four-time Ryder Cup participant (2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012) and served as a vice captain for the past two Ryder Cup competitions.
According to Thursday's report in the Telegraph, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy will retain their roles as vice captains for Team Europe.
The 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, is scheduled from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.
The United States team is the defending champion following a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September 2021.
--Field Level Media
