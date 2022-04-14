Dallas superstar Luka Doncic (calf) will miss Game 1 of the Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, The Athletic reported Thursday.

The Mavericks announced Tuesday that an MRI confirmed the left calf strain for Doncic.

The Mavericks are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They host the fifth-seeded Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday afternoon.

Doncic, 23, sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' 130-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday's regular-season finale.

The two-time All-NBA performer and three-time All-Star averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 65 starts this season, finishing third in the league in scoring and fifth in assists.

Dallas was 8-9 without Doncic in the lineup this season, including a 120-116 loss at Utah on Christmas Day.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In