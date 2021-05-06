LSU quarterback TJ Finley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports reported Thursday.
Finley started five games for the Tigers as a true freshman in 2020.
He completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 941 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 34 yards and one score.
The 6-foot-6 Finley was one of three quarterbacks to start multiple games for LSU during a 5-5 season, along with freshman Max Johnson and junior Myles Brennan.
Johnson worked with the first team this spring, leaving Finley in a backup role heading into the 2021 campaign.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.