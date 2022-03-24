Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark is undergoing spinal fusion surgery Thursday, NFL Network reported.

An MRI at the scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month revealed a herniated disk, per the report.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Clark ranked as the No. 4 inside linebacker prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

The report said Clark will likely miss his 2022 rookie season but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Clark led the Southeastern Conference with 136 tackles in 2021, adding 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games for the Tigers.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In