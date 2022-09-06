wire Report: LSU DT Maason Smith tears ACL in celebration Field Level Media Sep 6, 2022 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in the season-opening loss to Florida State, Rivals reported.The injury occurred in the first quarter Sunday night when Smith landed awkwardly on his knee while celebrating a successful tackle.He returned to the field after halftime on crutches.Smith is expected to have surgery, per the report.As a freshman last season, he appeared in nine games and made 19 tackles (five for loss) and four sacks.Smith, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Houma, La., was the No. 20 overall recruit and No. 5 player in his position in the Class of 2021, as ranked by the 247Sports composite.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Chattahoochee River sees large Labor Day crowd before rain moves in Kennesaw man arrested Aug. 26, accused of aggravated assault "Record-setting crowd" attends 36th annual Art in the Park in Marietta Square Eastminster Presbyterian celebrates 50 years Temple Kol Emeth celebrates 10th Noshfest
