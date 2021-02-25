Forward Matt Cross will transfer to Louisville after beginning his college career at Miami, according to a report Thursday from the Stadium network.
Cross, a 6-foot-7 freshman from Massachusetts, was dismissed from the Hurricanes last month for unspecified reasons. The news marked an abrupt ending for Cross, who entered the year as a four-star recruit and a top-100 high school player in the Class of 2020.
In 14 games (nine starts) at Miami, Cross averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.
At Louisville, Cross will play for head coach Chris Mack. The Cardinals also recruited Cross out of high school.
--Field Level Media
