Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez reportedly has been released from the hospital.
Rodriguez, the son of offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, had been in intensive care after suffering a collapsed lung Saturday against Troy. Rich Rodriguez told ESPN that Rhett was back home Tuesday after being taken off a ventilator on Monday.
Rich Rodriguez said his son's injury might have occurred on the first play of the Warhawks' 29-16 win. Rhett Rodriguez split snaps with Chandler Rogers but finished the game. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
In three games this year, Rodriguez has completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 337 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
Rhett Rodriguez spent the first four years of his college football career at Arizona, where his father coached from 2012 to 2017.
Rhett used a graduate transfer year to join his father with the Warhawks. Rich Rodriguez, also the former coach at West Virginia and Michigan, is in his first year as ULM's associate head coach and offensive coordinator under Terry Bowden.
