The Detroit Lions are set to waive running back Kerryon Johnson after three seasons, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The Lions took Johnson with a second-round pick in the 2018 draft but a crowded backfield made him expendable behind D'Andre Swift and Jamal Williams. The Lions also took Jermar Jefferson in the 7th round of last week's draft.
Johnson was limited to 18 games by injuries his first two seasons. He played in all 16 last season, including two starts.
He finishes his tenure in Detroit with 1,225 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to go with 61 catches for 527 yards and three more TDs.
