The Detroit Lions have informed cornerback Desmond Trufant that he'll be released later this month after just one season with the club, ESPN reported Thursday.
Trufant, 30, signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Lions last year. The move will save the club $12.2 million against the cap. Trufant's dead cap hit is $6 million, per Spotrac.
Trufant played in just six games -- all starts -- and ended the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He had one interception and four passes defensed to go with 20 tackles.
Trufant played his first seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him No. 22 overall in the 2013 draft. He had 13 interceptions in 97 games (all starts) for the Falcons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015.
--Field Level Media
