Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson will miss the rest of the season following thumb surgery Thursday morning, ESPN reported.

Hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham performed the procedure and Hockenson is expected to make a full recovery in time for the Lions' offseason program, per the report.

Hockenson, 24, missed two practices last week and did not play in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2020, Hockenson leads the Lions (1-11-1) in receptions (61), receiving yards (583) and touchdown catches (four) in 12 games this season.

Detroit's first-round pick (eighth overall) in 2019, Hockenson has 160 catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in 40 career games (35 starts).

--Field Level Media

