Graham Glasgow is returning to the team who drafted him, signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
The deal is worth up to $4.5 million, per reports.
Glasgow, 30, was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week after three seasons. He played in all 17 games (13 starts) for the Broncos last season.
Glasgow has started 91 of 99 games for the Lions (2016-18) and Broncos. The Lions selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft.
