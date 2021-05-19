The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with first-round pick Penei Sewell on Wednesday, multiple outlets reported.
The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle received a fully guaranteed four-year, $24.1 million rookie contract that includes a $14.88 million signing bonus, per NFL Network.
He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon.
Sewell, 20, was a two-year starter for the Ducks (2018-19) and allowed just one sack in 1,376 snaps over 20 games.
The 2019 Outland Trophy winner, who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, tested positive for the virus earlier this month and missed last weekend's rookie minicamp.
