Detroit Lions pass-rusher Romeo Okwara will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, NFL Network reported Monday.

Okwara, 26, left Sunday's 24-14 loss to the host Chicago Bears late in the first quarter and did not return.

He started the first four games this season at outside linebacker and registered six tackles and one sack.

Okwara has 145 tackles and 21 sacks in 71 games (32 starts) with the New York Giants (2016-17) and Lions.

--Field Level Media

