The Detroit Lions restructured new quarterback Jared Goff's contract, a move that freed up $15 million in salary cap space for this season, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The team converted $20 million of Goff's salary for this season into a signing bonus and moved $5 million in cap charges into the quarterback's 2022-24 seasons, per the report.
The Lions acquired Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round selections in the 2022 and 2023 drafts from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford in January.
Goff signed a four-year, $134 million extension with the Rams in September 2019.
--Field Level Media
