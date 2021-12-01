Sorry, an error occurred.
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift could miss multiple weeks with a sprained right shoulder, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Swift was injured on a hard tackle by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith in the second quarter of Detroit's 16-14 loss on Thanksgiving Day.
The report said Swift wants to return "in short order" but the Lions are being cautious with his sprained AC joint.
Swift, 22, carried just three times for 0 yards and caught three passes for 9 yards against the Bears.
The second-year back leads the winless Lions (0-10-1) with 984 yards from scrimmage (555 rushing, 429 receiving) and has six touchdowns in 11 games this season.
Detroit hosts the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) on Sunday. Jamaal Williams would likely receive the bulk of the carries if Swift sits out.
Williams has rushed for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
