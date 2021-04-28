The Detroit Lions picked up the fifth-year option on center Frank Ragnow for the 2022 season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Ragnow, a first-round pick in 2018 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, is now guaranteed a salary of $12.657 million for the 2022 campaign.
He has started 45 of a possible 48 games with the Lions, including 16 games at left guard as a rookie before moving into the middle.
Ragnow, who turns 25 in May, drew only three penalties (two for holding) while playing 928 offensive snaps in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.