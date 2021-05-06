The Detroit Lions and Frank Ragnow are in agreement on a four-year contract extension that makes him the NFL's highest-paid center, multiple outlets reported Thursday.
NFL Network said the extension is worth just under $70 million and his average annual salary will be $13.5 million.
Ragnow, who turns 25 on May 17, already was under contract for the next two seasons after the Lions picked up his fifth-year option last week.
A first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Ragnow has started a possible 45 of 48 games in his first three seasons. He missed two games last December with a fractured throat.
Ragnow did not allow any sacks and drew only two penalties while playing 928 offensive snaps in 2020.
Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley previously was the highest-paid player at his position. He signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal in March for an average annual salary of $12.5 million.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.