The Detroit Lions are placing left tackle Taylor Decker on injured reserve following finger surgery, NFL Network reported Saturday.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Decker would be "down for a little bit" after sustaining the injury in practice. Decker is expected to miss about a month.
Rookie Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft, will likely replace Decker in the lineup when Detroit opens the season Sunday against the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
Decker, 28, started all 16 games last season and has made 71 starts since the Lions drafted him in the first round in 2016. He missed eight games in 2017 and one game in 2019.
--Field Level Media
