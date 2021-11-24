Sorry, an error occurred.
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will earn more than $4 million per season on a contract extension through the 2028 season, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The deal would make Freeze, 52, one of the nation's highest-paid coaches outside of the Power 5.
Freeze's Flames are 7-4 this season heading into Saturday's regular season finale against Army.
He is 25-10 in his third season with the independent program in Lynchburg, Va., including a 10-1 campaign in 2020.
The former Ole Miss and Arkansas State head coach guided the Flames to bowl wins in each of the program's first two years at the FBS level.
Freeze's name has been linked to several higher-profile coaching positions based on his success at Liberty.
He went 10-3 in his lone season at Arkansas State in 2011 and compiled a 39-25 record at Ole Miss from 2013-16.
--Field Level Media
