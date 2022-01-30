Sorry, an error occurred.
The New York Liberty have agreed to a multiyear deal with free-agent center Stefanie Dolson, The Athletic reported Sunday.
Dolson, 30, spent the last five seasons in Chicago, averaging 10 points and 4.8 rebounds a game for the Sky. Before that, she spent three seasons with the Washington Mystics.
For her career, Dolson has averaged 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 235 games.
A two-time All-Star and one-time WNBA champion, Dolson brings a solid pedigree to the Liberty. And it's a homecoming of sorts for Dolson, who was born in Port Jervis, New York.
She joins a solid playoff roster and will play under new coach Sandy Brondello, the former head coach of the Phoenix Mercury.
--Field Level Media
