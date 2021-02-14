After an injury-marred second season with the New York Yankees, left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The deal is reportedly for $8.5 million, with the potential to reach $10 million with incentives.
Paxton, 32, spent his first six seasons with the Mariners before a trade after the 2018 campaign sent him to the Yankees.
He went 15-6 in his first season with the Yankees, but struggled in his second before being shut down with a forearm injury. In five starts in 2020, he went 1-1 with a 6.64 ERA.
Paxton held a showcase in December where he threw for representatives from 20 teams to show that the injury was healed.
For his career, Paxton is 57-33 with a 3.58 ERA and 829 strikeouts in 753 1/3 innings.
