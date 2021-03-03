Southpaw Gio Gonzalez is set to join the Miami Marlins on minor-league deal, MLB Network reported Wednesday.

Gonzalez turned down multiple offers to join his hometown team, per the report.

"Gio's a veteran starter, he's Miami based, a guy that would bring experience to a team," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday morning when asked about possibly adding Gonzalez.

Mattingly and the Marlins did not confirm the deal.

Gonzalez, 35, would be a candidate to become the team's fifth starter in a rotation with four 25-and-under arms.

He has a career record of 131-101 in 13 seasons with an ERA of 3.70.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.