Southpaw Gio Gonzalez is set to join the Miami Marlins on minor-league deal, MLB Network reported Wednesday.
Gonzalez turned down multiple offers to join his hometown team, per the report.
"Gio's a veteran starter, he's Miami based, a guy that would bring experience to a team," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday morning when asked about possibly adding Gonzalez.
Mattingly and the Marlins did not confirm the deal.
Gonzalez, 35, would be a candidate to become the team's fifth starter in a rotation with four 25-and-under arms.
He has a career record of 131-101 in 13 seasons with an ERA of 3.70.
--Field Level Media
