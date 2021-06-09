LeBron James will return to wearing No. 6 next season, ending a five-year run wearing No. 23, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
James wore No. 6 during his four-year tenure in Miami. James dons No. 6 in the latest "Space Jam" movie to be released next month, per the report.
James, a four-time MVP, started his career wearing No. 23 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and returned to No. 23 in his second stint with the Cavs. James continued wearing No. 23 in his first three seasons in Los Angeles.
--Field Level Media
