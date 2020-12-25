The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly want to keep just-acquired Dennis Schroder for more than this season.
The 27-year-old point guard, whom the Lakers got from the Oklahoma City Thunder in November in exchange for Danny Green and Jaden McDaniels, is beginning the final season of a four-year, $62 million contract.
ESPN reported Friday that the Lakers are in contract-extension talks with Schroder, with more negotiations expected by mid-February. That comes after he already rejected an offer to add two seasons for a total of $33.4 million. He is making $15.5 million this season.
Schroder has career averages of 14.1 points and 4.6 assists per game in seven previous seasons, the last two with the Thunder. He was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Hawks (17th overall) in 2013.
Last season, Schroder averaged a career-high 18.9 points to go with 3.6 rebounds and four assists per game. In the Lakers' season opener on Tuesday, a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, he scored 14 points and matched a career high with 12 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
