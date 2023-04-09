The Los Angeles Lakers are signing forward Tristan Thompson and guard Shaquille Harrison for postseason depth, ESPN reported Sunday.
Thompson, 32, a former teammate of Lakers star LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, last played with the Chicago Bulls in 2021-22.
Thompson has career averages of 9.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 730 games (478 starts) over 11 seasons with five NBA teams.
Harrison, 29, played in 32 games this season for the Lakers' G League affiliate. He averaged 13.6 points, 8.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals with the South Bay Lakers.
Harrison has appeared in 180 NBA games (23 starts) with six teams over parts of six seasons, averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Los Angeles planned to waive guard Davon Reed to open up a roster spot, per the report.
The Lakers (42-39) entered Sunday in seventh place in the Western Conference, but with a chance to climb to sixth and avoid the play-in tournament.
