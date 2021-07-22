Russell Westbrook could be a candidate to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to The Undefeated, the Lakers are in trade discussions involving Westbrook, who is owed $44.2 million in 2021-22 with the Washington Wizards.
To make the trade financially feasible, the report links guards Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker as the players most likely going to the Wizards. Another report adds Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as a player who would go from Los Angeles to Washington.
The Wizards acquired Westbrook from the Houston Rockets prior to last season as a running mate for Bradley Beal. Washington made the playoffs but the Wizards were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
Westbrook attended UCLA and is a Long Beach, Calif., native.
The 27-year-old Schroder was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being acquired by the Lakers last offseason.
He thrived in a sixth man role alongside Chris Paul with Oklahoma City in 2019-20, averaging 18.9 points per game, but was less effective last season with the Lakers. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game in 2020-21.
Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Lakers during last season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.