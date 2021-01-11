Kris Bryant has been the subject of trade talks between the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays, MLB Network reported.
Bryant, 29, has also drawn interest from the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals, according to previous reports.
The Cubs are undergoing an offseason makeover with slugger Kyle Schwarber non-tendered and right-handed ace Yu Darvish sent to the San Diego Padres in a trade. Team president Theo Epstein is also gone with Jed Hoyer now the president of baseball operations.
A significant pay raise is expected for Bryant. He made $18.6 million in 2020 and is a fourth-year arbitration eligible player after three consecutive one-year deals to avoid arbitration.
But a trade could be complicated without a new contract agreement since Bryant is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2021 season.
Bryant was the National League MVP in 2016 and is a three-time All-Star. He has played third base and both corner outfield positions for the Cubs.
A previous MLB Network report linking the Nationals to the Cubs in Bryant trade discussions indicated Chicago was zeroed in on top Washington pitching prospect Jackson Rutledge.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.