The New York Knicks are signing forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, ESPN reported on Saturday morning.
Kidd-Gilchrist will see a number of fellow University of Kentucky alumni who recently joined the Knicks, including guard Immanuel Quickley, center Nerlens Noel and assistant coach Kenny Payne. Forwards Julius Randle and Kevin Knox also played at Kentucky.
Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, split last season with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
Kidd-Gilchrist, 27, has averaged 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over 446 career games with the Hornets and Mavericks.
